Expect a day of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
We could see a slight chance of rain this afternoon, mainly hitting the mountains.
Temperatures for the remainder of the week are expected to exceed 100 degrees, with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
High: 95
Low: 77
Currently
Partly Cloudy, 83.4
Wind 0 MPH SSW, 63% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.7
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Clear, 86.4
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 7
11 am: Clear, 89.4
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Clear, 91.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 11
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.2
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 11
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.3
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.1
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.6
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.7
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 90.6
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 87.4
Wind 9 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 86.1
Wind 8 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 84.8
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 83.4
Wind 6 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.5
Wind 6 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 81.5
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 80.7
Wind 5 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 79.4
Wind 4 MPH SW, 1% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 78.5
Wind 5 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 78.1
Wind 5 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 78.0
Wind 5 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 79.7
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 1
8 am: Clear, 82.1
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Clear, 85.4
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Clear, 88.8
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 7
11 am: Clear, 92.0
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.2
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 11
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.1
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 11
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.1
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.8
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 7
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.8
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.9
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.6
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 1
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.6
Wind 11 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0