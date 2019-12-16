Tucson welcomed near-freezing temperatures to start the work week and tomorrow will be even colder, the National Weather Service says.
Expect temperatures in the 50s this afternoon with light winds and dry conditions before a rapid cool down in the evening.
A freeze warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Tucson metro area, the Tohono O`odham Nation and Pinal County, officials said.
Some areas in Tucson could see temperatures in the upper 20s.
Freeze warnings are issued when "significant widespread freezing temperatures are expected," according to the National Weather Service.
Officials say preparations should be made to protect people, pets, pipes and plants.
Weather officials believe it's best to:
- Bring pets inside if possible. Otherwise make sure they have warm, dry shelter and access to unfrozen water.
- Protect tender plants from the cold by covering them or bringing them inside.
- Prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining or allowing them to drip slowly.
- Allow in-ground sprinkler systems to drain and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
High: 60
Low: 36