After two days of snow and plenty of freeze warnings, Tucson is expected to warm up a bit on Friday. 

But I hope you like a little rain — there's currently a pretty good chance of it on Saturday night and into Sunday.

Temperatures Thursday night into Friday are expected to be in the upper 20s in the Tucson area.

And as for temperatures, areas in Southern Arizona are expected to see temperatures in the low- to mid-20s Thursday night into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 30s in the Tucson area, so don't put away your jacket just yet.

Temperatures will gradually warm up on Friday, with highs expected in the 60s. This weekend and into next week should also bring similar 60-degree temperatures — with exception of Sunday, which is currently expected to see highs in the 50s.

A Pacific storm is forecast to hit the region Saturday night, with rain a possibility into Monday. Mountain snow is another possibility.

Snow levels for this storm, however, are expected to stay fairly high in elevation. Sorry, Tucson.

But if you're looking into visiting Mount Lemmon, the road is currently open, though drivers should watch for ice. For updates on Pima County road conditions for Catalina Highway, call 520-547-7510.

And if you're curious about all the snow Southern Arizona received on Wednesday, are the latest snow totals, courtesy of the weather service:

  • Summerhaven — 4 inches
  • Nogales — 6 inches
  • Portal — 7.2 inches
  • Rita Ranch — 2 inches
  • Benson — 3 inches
  • Tubac — 5 inches
  • Sierra Vista — 3 inches
  • Green Valley — 1 inch
  • Tucson International Airport — Trace
Rebecca Clark-Saenz sweeps some 5 inches of snow from the roof of her pickup truck in Rio Rico.

