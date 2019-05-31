This month was the 23rd coolest May that Tucson has had, according to the National Weather Service.
The average temperature was 70.9 degrees, about five degrees below normal. We also had 1.22 inches of rain, making it the second wettest May. The first wettest was recorded in 1931 with 1.34 inches.
As for the spring season overall so far, the average temperature was 67.3 degrees, being the 38th warmest spring in Tucson. The average temperature was around normal for Tucson, the weather service says.
As for today, expect a warm and sunny day. Similar temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend.
High: 97
Low: 63