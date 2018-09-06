Tucson had another cloudy day yesterday, but that might not be the case today.
While there is a chance of thunderstorms, the chances are slim — but they're even slimmer in the coming days.
Temperatures could also hit triple digits again today.
Always remember to take the proper precautions when dealing with Tucson's heat — drink lots of water and wear sunscreen, for example.
High: 100
Low: 75
Currently
|
Clear, 75
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 55% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 78.4
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Clear, 83.7
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Clear, 87.7
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Clear, 91.8
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Clear, 94.4
Wind 6 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Clear, 96.8
Wind 7 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 9
|
2 pm: Clear, 97.4
Wind 6 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Clear, 97.8
Wind 6 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 5
|
4 pm: Clear, 97.4
Wind 7 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Clear, 96.1
Wind 8 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Clear, 94.6
Wind 8 MPH ENE, 1% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 90.9
Wind 9 MPH E, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.2
Wind 9 MPH E, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 86.0
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 84.0
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 15% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 82.2
Wind 9 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
|
12 am: Clear, 80.6
Wind 8 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 79.9
Wind 8 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 78.7
Wind 8 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 77.9
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 77.3
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 76.6
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 75.5
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 76.2
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 80.0
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Clear, 84.8
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Clear, 88.9
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Clear, 91.9
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Clear, 94.4
Wind 6 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Clear, 96.3
Wind 7 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 9
|
2 pm: Clear, 97.3
Wind 6 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Clear, 97.7
Wind 6 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 5
|
4 pm: Clear, 97.7
Wind 7 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Clear, 96.9
Wind 7 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Clear, 95.1
Wind 8 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 92.2
Wind 7 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0