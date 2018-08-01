Similar to yesterday's weather, Tucsonans can expect a chance of scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.
Chances are expected to increase a bit more tomorrow.
Meanwhile, temperatures are still in the hundreds, so remember to stay hydrated and protected from the sun.
High: 102
Low: 79
Currently
|
Clear, 87.8
Wind 0 MPH South, 51% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 85.5
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 89.1
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 92.6
Wind 3 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Clear, 96.1
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 2% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Clear, 99.1
Wind 4 MPH N, 2% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Clear, 101.5
Wind 6 MPH N, 1% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Clear, 101.3
Wind 5 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Clear, 101.2
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 100.8
Wind 7 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.8
Wind 6 MPH NE, 2% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.5
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 96.6
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 93.5
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.2
Wind 8 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 89.4
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 88.2
Wind 6 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
|
12 am: Clear, 87.3
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 85.7
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 84.6
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 83.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 82.4
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 81.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 80.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 82.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.3
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 89.1
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 92.6
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Clear, 95.9
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.7
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 100.6
Wind 7 MPH N, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 100.8
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 100.7
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 6
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.9
Wind 11 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.6
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.9
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.4
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0