A storm is starting to take shape across central Arizona, and rain should reach Tucson and surrounding regions on Monday afternoon.
Despite the rain, Tucson should still reach a high temperature in the mid-70s. Tomorrow, expect more rain and lower temperatures.
High: 75
Low: 50
Currently
|
Clear, 73.5
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 23% humidity
UV index 5, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
12 pm: Clear, 76.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 6
|
1 pm: Clear, 79.3
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 6
|
2 pm: Clear, 81.0
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
11% humidity, UV index 5
|
3 pm: Clear, 81.6
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
10% humidity, UV index 4
|
4 pm: Clear, 81.5
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
11% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Clear, 80.1
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 76.2
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 70.9
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 67.1
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.1
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.3
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 60.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 59.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Mostly Cloudy, 58.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Mostly Cloudy, 57.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Mostly Cloudy, 56.1
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 55.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 55.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 54.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 54.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 57.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 63.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 2
|
10 am: Clear, 70.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 75.5
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 5
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 79.8
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 6
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 83.8
Wind 8 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 6
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 85.7
Wind 12 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 5
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 85.7
Wind 14 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 3
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 84.8
Wind 15 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 82.5
Wind 14 MPH WSW, 4% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 79.0
Wind 12 MPH WSW, 5% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 75.0
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 5% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 71.5
Wind 5 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 69.0
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 66.5
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.2
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0