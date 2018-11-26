Get outside over the next few days. It should be warm and sunny through Wednesday.
By Thursday, temperatures will start to drop as a cold front rolls in, bringing cooler weather and the possibility of rain for the latter half of the week. That cold front could bring mountain snows over the weekend.
High: 74
Low: 45
Currently
Clear, 38.4
Wind 0 MPH West, 75% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Clear, 46.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.0
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 57.9
Wind 9 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 64.7
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 68.2
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 70.5
Wind 6 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Clear, 72.0
Wind 4 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Clear, 72.3
Wind 4 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Clear, 71.7
Wind 6 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Clear, 69.5
Wind 6 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 64.0
Wind 5 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 60.5
Wind 6 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 57.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 54.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 53.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 51.3
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
12 am: Clear, 50.1
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 49.5
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 48.5
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 47.9
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 47.4
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 47.0
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 46.3
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 46.1
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 47.7
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 54.1
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 61.1
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 66.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 70.5
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Clear, 72.8
Wind 3 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Clear, 74.1
Wind 3 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Clear, 74.3
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Clear, 74.0
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Clear, 72.0
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 65.7
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 61.6
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0