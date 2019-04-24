Prickly pear in bloom

A prickly pear in bloom.

 Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

Yesterday's storms are heading east, and Tucson temperatures are on the rise.

By Friday, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-90s.

High: 88

Low: 60

