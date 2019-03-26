Weather officials predict today will be the warmest day this year with a forecast of 89 degrees.
Historically, Tucson's average day for reaching 90 degrees is April 8. We'll see if we beat that average this year.
The warmest high temperature so far in 2019 is on tap today for #Tucson with a forecast of 89°. The historical average 1st 90° high date for Tucson is April 8th.#OTD in 1988, Tucson almost recorded its earliest 100° date on record with the airport recording 99°. #azwx pic.twitter.com/P0LdbNgZ2k— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 26, 2019
High: 89
Low: 56