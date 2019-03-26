Brittlebush blooms in profusion along the Babad Do'ag Trail. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

Weather officials predict today will be the warmest day this year with a forecast of 89 degrees.

Historically, Tucson's average day for reaching 90 degrees is April 8. We'll see if we beat that average this year.

High: 89

Low: 56

