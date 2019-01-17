Today will warm up a bit across southeast Arizona.
There's a chance of valley rain and mountains snow tomorrow to the north and northeast of Tucson tomorrow.
There shouldn't be any fog around Tucson this morning, but for motorist heading to Phoenix, there's a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m.
High: 71
Low: 48
Currently
|
Clear, 38.8
Wind 0 MPH ESE, 99% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 43.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
86% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 47.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 53.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 59.9
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 63.7
Wind 2 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Clear, 67.4
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Clear, 68.9
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 69.2
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Clear, 68.7
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 66.8
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 62.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 59.2
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 56.5
Wind 3 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 54.4
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 1% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 53.4
Wind 3 MPH S, 2% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 52.4
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 51.4
Wind 4 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.2
Wind 4 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 49.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 49.1
Wind 3 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.9
Wind 3 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.7
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 3% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 48.7
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 3% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Mostly Cloudy, 48.9
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 3% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 49.2
Wind 2 MPH S, 3% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 51.9
Wind 3 MPH S, 2% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 55.3
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 1% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 58.0
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 60.6
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 63.4
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.6
Wind 9 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 64.9
Wind 9 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Clear, 64.5
Wind 10 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 63.1
Wind 10 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 59.3
Wind 8 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 56.4
Wind 6 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0