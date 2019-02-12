Rincon Peak view

A view of distant Rincon Peak from the Fantasy Island trails park. -- Credit: Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

After a cold morning, Tucson temperatures will reach near normals, in the high 60s or low 70s. 

Tucson will also get some cloud cover today. The warming trend will continue into tomorrow, and by Thursday and Friday, we could get some rain.

High: 70

Low: 43

Currently

Clear, 35.3
Wind 0 MPH West, 67% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

9 am: Clear, 40.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 48.2
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 55.0
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 4
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.1
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 5
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 66.0
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 68.0
Wind 7 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 69.0
Wind 6 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 69.0
Wind 6 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 67.5
Wind 6 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 63.1
Wind 5 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 57.9
Wind 6 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.2
Wind 6 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 51.7
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 49.8
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 48.1
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0

Wednesday

12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.5
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Overcast, 46.4
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Overcast, 46.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Overcast, 45.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Overcast, 45.4
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 44.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Overcast, 44.7
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Overcast, 44.9
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Overcast, 46.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Overcast, 50.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
10 am: Overcast, 56.5
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 1
11 am: Overcast, 62.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 2
12 pm: Overcast, 66.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 2
1 pm: Overcast, 70.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 2
2 pm: Overcast, 71.7
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Overcast, 71.8
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Overcast, 71.7
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Overcast, 70.3
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Overcast, 67.0
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Overcast, 62.4
Wind 4 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Overcast, 59.1
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
