After a cold morning, Tucson temperatures will reach near normals, in the high 60s or low 70s.
After a cool start to the day, temperatures will warm near normal by this afternoon with gradually increasing cloud cover. #azwx pic.twitter.com/cDdEtU5GGQ— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 12, 2019
Tucson will also get some cloud cover today. The warming trend will continue into tomorrow, and by Thursday and Friday, we could get some rain.
High: 70
Low: 43
Currently
|
Clear, 35.3
Wind 0 MPH West, 67% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
9 am: Clear, 40.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 48.2
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 55.0
Wind 9 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 4
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.1
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 5
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 66.0
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 4
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 68.0
Wind 7 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 69.0
Wind 6 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 69.0
Wind 6 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
12% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 67.5
Wind 6 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 63.1
Wind 5 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 57.9
Wind 6 MPH NE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.2
Wind 6 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 51.7
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 49.8
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 48.1
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 47.5
Wind 7 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Overcast, 46.4
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Overcast, 46.0
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Overcast, 45.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Overcast, 45.4
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 44.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Overcast, 44.7
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Overcast, 44.9
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Overcast, 46.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Overcast, 50.7
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Overcast, 56.5
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Overcast, 62.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Overcast, 66.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 2
|
1 pm: Overcast, 70.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 2
|
2 pm: Overcast, 71.7
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Overcast, 71.8
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Overcast, 71.7
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Overcast, 70.3
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Overcast, 67.0
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Overcast, 62.4
Wind 4 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Overcast, 59.1
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0