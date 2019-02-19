Both a freeze and hard freeze warning are in effect tonight into Wednesday morning, according to weather officials.
Snow showers are possible this morning, in particular to the east of Tucson.
Wednesday morning temperatures are likely to range from the mid-teens to the low-30s in most of Pima and Pinal counties.
A strong weather system is on its way to Arizona Thursday into Saturday morning
As well, a winter storm watch is in effect for elevations above 5,500 feet Thursday morning into Friday late afternoon. Higher elevations could see between 1 and 2 feet of snow.
Lower elevations could see some snow as well in the latter-half of the week, mainly east and south of Tucson.
High: 53
Low: 28
