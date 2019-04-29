Complex clouds

Few skies are as dramatic as those filled with a complex pattern of clouds.

 Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

Monday will be slightly cooler, with gusty winds and a chance of rain.

Be aware of blowing dust and a high fire risk as a red flag warning and wind advisory is in effect in southeast Arizona from noon to 8 p.m. 

High: 85

Low: 54

