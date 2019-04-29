Monday will be slightly cooler, with gusty winds and a chance of rain.
Be aware of blowing dust and a high fire risk as a red flag warning and wind advisory is in effect in southeast Arizona from noon to 8 p.m.
High: 85
Low: 54
