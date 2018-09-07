The Tucson Wildlife Center recently took in two young javelinas after they consumed sand and gravel, causing severe fecal impaction.
So, how can you help prevent javelinas from doing the same?
The center, which assists injured and sick wildlife,
said on Facebook that people who own bird feeders should place a large mat underneath the feeder. This way, javelinas that might come across fallen bird seed won't accidentally mistake it with gravel.
But if you don't want to use a mat, the center said it's helpful to pick up any spilled bird seed from the ground as soon as possible.
The same goes for fruit trees — it's suggested to pick up the fruit as soon as it hits the ground. Feeding your pets inside instead of outside can also help, the Facebook post says.
Javelina yawn
Javelina yawn
By ROB BOONE
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Baby Javelina with mom
By Mark Wolfson
Javelina visit
Javelinas walking through backyard
By lori nitido
Shady Characters On the Prowl
3 of a dozen javelinas sighted across from our house this morning at 7AM
By Laurie Finzer
Smile for the camera!
Javelina in our arroyo-"hamming it up"!
By William Polkinghorn
Javelina in Benson
In my parents backyard looking for food.
By Sara Brown
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Javelinda Doughty Kneifel posted this javelina photo.
Javelinda Doughty Kneifel
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Mark Sadler posted this javelina family photo.
Mark Sadler
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader John Smith posted this Javelina photo.
John Smith
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Santanya Santa Cruz posted a photo of this poolside javelina.
Santanya Santa Cruz
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Curtis J Kaufman posted this nighttime javelina photo. He wrote, "Had to build a three foot high planter to keep them out of the flowers and vegetables."
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Javelinda Doughty Kneifel posted a photo of javelinas snuggling.
Javelinda Doughty Kneifel
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Rick Beck posted this photo of javelinas frolicking in Green Valley.
Rick Beck
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Javelinda Doughty Kneifel posted this javelina photo.
Javelinda Doughty Kneifel
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Javelinda Doughty Kneifel posted this javelina photo.
Javelinda Doughty Kneifel
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Javelinda Doughty Kneifel posted this family photo. She wrote, "It's fascinating watching the families in the wash. From behind a brick wall."
Javelinda Doughty Kneifel
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Eunice Gregory-Richard posted this photo taken just outside her back door. "One night they were fighting right by my back door and even bumping up against the door. Scared me to death LOL"
Eunice Gregory-Richard
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Javelinda Doughty Kneifel posted photo. She wrote, "Don't worry, there was a high and sturdy brick wall between us! Big yawn!"
Javelinda Doughty Kneifel
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader John Puertas posted this photo of street-crossing javelinas.
John Puertas
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Javelinda Doughty Kneifel posted this photo of a javelina with "pretty eyelashes."
Javelinda Doughty Kneifel
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Mark Sadler posted this photo of a javelina rooting through a bag.
Mark Sadler
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Tré Navarrette posted this photo of thirsty javelinas who turned on the hose for a drink.
Tré Navarrette
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Marsha Conner McGaughy used a zoom lens to take this heard photo.
Marsha Conner McGaughy
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader John Smith posted this sleeping baby javelina photo.
John Smith
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Robbi Justice captured this encounter between a dog and javelina. "Glad there's a fence there!"
Robbi Justice
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Odette Lee Solberg posted this photo by Steve Maushardt. She wrote, "This photo was taken by Steve Maushardt when I first moved away from Tucson and I was homesick! RIP Steve!"
Steve Maushardt
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Kelley Peters posted a photo of these nighttime visitors.
Kelley Peters
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader SJ Schmidt posted this javelina photo. He wrote, "One of those bad boys near Canyon Ranch."
SJ Schmidt
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Patricia Canady posted this family javelina photo.
Patricia Canady
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Kelley Peters took this photo on the way home from the gym in Rancho Sahuarita.
Kelley Peters
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Harold Ebner posted a photo of the three javelinas.
Harold Ebner
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Marlene Leer posted a photo of a herd of javelinas.
Marlene Leer
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Melissa Shafer spotted this mom-and-child team while taking her baby to daycare one morning.
Melissa Shafer
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Sandy Shiloh posted a photo of a javelina waking up from a nap.
Sandy Shiloh
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Veronica Ayala posted this late-night javelina photo. She wrote, "When my son was a month old, they were up for a midnight feeding also."
Veronica Ayala
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Santanya Santa Cruz posted a photo of this twosome.
Santanya Santa Cruz
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Art Aldama posted a photo of javelinas caught in the act.
Art Aldama
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Doris Doug Evans posted this javelina photo taken in her yard on Tucson's west side.
Doris Doug Evans
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Kathy Erickson posted this javelina yard sale photo.
Kathy Erickson
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Facebook reader Bea Herron posted this yawning javelina photo.
Bea Herron
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Linda Wallace-Gray took this photo at her home in the Tucson Mountains. "This female javelina had twins although only one is in this picture. If you look closely this baby was just born as it still has its cord. She is a very attentive and caring mother. The herd comes by regularly and are very fun to watch."
eds@tucson.com, or post it to the Star's Facebook page at facebook.com/arizonadailystar
Linda Wallace-Gray
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Helen Horton took this photo of javelina and their babies from her backyard (in The Preserve in Dove Mountain) looking into the desert.
eds@tucson.com, or post it to the Star's Facebook page at facebook.com/arizonadailystar
Helen Horton
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
A cute one of 5 Javelina hanging out in the bushes near the riparian area in Tohono Chul Park Wednesday June 26, 2013, in Tucson, Arizona. There were 3 adults and 2 baby's.
eds@tucson.com, or post it to the Star's Facebook page at facebook.com/arizonadailystar
Benjie Sanders/Arizona Daily Sta
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
A Javelina asking "what's this?" A herd of Javelina trying to keep warm under a large palo verde tree.
eds@tucson.com, or post it to the Star's Facebook page at facebook.com/arizonadailystar
John and Sandy Rees
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
This family of javelinas came to visit on the back patio of a residence on E. Stillwater Drive in Tucson, after one of their "family members" discovered the pleasantries of the property earlier that afternoon.
eds@tucson.com, or post it to the Star's Facebook page at facebook.com/arizonadailystar
Meitie Wilson
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Mama javelina and her two babies in a wash after a rain near her home. 2007.
eds@tucson.com, or post it to the Star's Facebook page at facebook.com/arizonadailystar
Joyce Williams
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
Taken by Emily Sherman on June 20, 2008 near Saguaro National Park, East, of Javelina piglings feeding with their mother.
eds@tucson.com, or post it to the Star's Facebook page at facebook.com/arizonadailystar
Emily Sherman
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
I took this in my front yard today. I think it's a great reminder that javelinas are still wild animals and should be given plenty of space. I took this through my kitchen window.
eds@tucson.com, or post it to the Star's Facebook page at facebook.com/arizonadailystar
John Smith via Facebook
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
It may look like these three javelina are playing soccer with a pumpkin snatched from a neighborhood porch, but having fresh pumpkins on the porch can be dangerous to wildlife, pets and people.
eds@tucson.com, or post it to the Star's Facebook page at facebook.com/arizonadailystar
John Rademaker 2007
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
From the Arizona Daily Star's reader gallery. Send us your javelina photos to
eds@tucson.com, or post it to the Star's Facebook page at facebook.com/arizonadailystar
Uploaded by: Charlotte C. (quail place)
Javelinas in Southern Arizona
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY PATTY ZUCCO
