Tucson Wildlife Center

The Tucson Wildlife Center recently took in two young javelinas after they consumed sand and gravel, causing severe fecal impaction. 

So, how can you help prevent javelinas from doing the same?

The center, which assists injured and sick wildlife, said on Facebook that people who own bird feeders should place a large mat underneath the feeder. This way, javelinas that might come across fallen bird seed won't accidentally mistake it with gravel.

But if you don't want to use a mat, the center said it's helpful to pick up any spilled bird seed from the ground as soon as possible. 

The same goes for fruit trees — it's suggested to pick up the fruit as soon as it hits the ground. Feeding your pets inside instead of outside can also help, the Facebook post says.

