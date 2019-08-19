Angel Bonilla, 18, participates in a drill during practice for Nosotros Academy’s varsity flag football team at Menlo Park. The team was practicing Monday afternoon. Coach Elias Ortega said a game was canceled last week due to excessive heat.

Tucson’s high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday might break area heat records, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency has issued an excessive heat warning that starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday and lasts through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning is issued when an increase in heat-related illnesses is expected. People are encouraged to avoid being outside for long periods of time and to stay hydrated.

Temperatures are expected to reach 108 degrees both days, likely matching the Aug. 21 record high from 1930, said Maddie Powell, National Weather Service meteorologist. The record high for Aug. 20 is 110 degrees, set in 1915.

Though it’s still technically monsoon season, this week’s heat will be a dry heat. Monsoon storms are not expected until later in the week, starting Thursday and Friday.

Even then, those storms will be isolated and are mostly expected to hit areas south and east of Tucson, not quite in the city, Powell said. Moisture should start coming back to the area more consistently at the beginning of next week, she said.

The high-pressure system that brings moisture to the area needs to sit in the four corners in order for Southern Arizona to get consistent rain, Powell said.

“It’s currently sitting over us,” she said. “Which is why it’s hot and we’re not getting moisture ready for storms.”

Because monsoon season started later than usual this year, Powell said the season, which ends Sept. 30, might wrap up with below-average rainfall.

“We’re not entirely sure what the rest of the month and September holds,” Powell said. “It’s a little too early to tell.”

