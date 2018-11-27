If you go

Arizona National Guard Muster

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.

Where: Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

Cost: Free. Open to the public.

Festivities include a community expo with vendors and food trucks; music by Black Horse and the 108th Army Band; family activities; displays by Tucson Police Department, Tucson Fire Department and other first responders; a car and motorcycle show; military displays featuring vehicles and heavy equipment; a ceremony featuring a flyover with F-16s; and more.

For information go to dema.az.gov/muster

A clear-bag policy is in effect for the stadium and only service animals will be allowed.