Tucsonans have a rare opportunity to witness the gathering of 3,800 members of the Arizona National Guard as they pay tribute to military veterans and to the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I during the Arizona National Guard Muster.
The muster is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
A muster dates back to 1636, when America’s first colonial militia assembled in Salem, Massachusetts, to culminate its years of service fighting overseas, according to Capt. Mary J. Hook, public affairs officer for 162nd Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard.
The Arizona National Guard brought the tradition to Phoenix in 2014; now it is Tucson’s turn to experience the “huge undertaking” that occurs every fourth year.
“A muster is a review and presentation by the members of the Arizona National Guard for our commander, Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, the adjutant general in Arizona. It is also an opportunity to showcase our service members and demonstrate to the public their Arizona National Guard,” Hook said.
The rally and formation, which is free of charge, will also feature a community expo with vendors, live music, a car and motorcycle show, military and public-service displays featuring vehicles and heavy operational equipment, family activities and an F-16 flyover by the Air Guard.
“The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and the flyover is incorporated in that. You see aircraft fly around the city, but you don’t usually get to see them fly that close. It is exciting to see them soar overhead in close proximity and to see how fast and capable they are,” said Hook.
Hook said the event also provides an opportunity for attendees to honor the service and sacrifice of all Arizona veterans.
“The military has a long history of service in the state, and there are nearly 600,000 veterans in Arizona. It is not every day that you get to see a large military formation like this, so it should be interesting for the public to witness. Our goal is to try and fill the stands,” Hook said.