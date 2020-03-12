Tucson will not turn off water over past-due bills, recommends cancelling large events

In response to growing fears regarding the spread of the coronavirus, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced Thursday a number of sweeping reforms across the city, including not issuing future special event permits for gatherings of 50 or more people and suspending Tucson Water shutoffs and late fees for customers who are delinquent in their payments.

"As more testing becomes available, we should fully expect more cases to be confirmed," Romero said in a video that was posted on social media Thursday afternoon. "While most cases are mild, we need to be taking extra precaution around the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The sooner that we take decisive action, the better off our community will be."

The measures will be in place until at least March 31.

The initiatives come just days after the Pima County Health Department confirmed its first Tucson-area case of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness, after a resident of unincorporated Pima County who had recently returned from an area with community spread tested positive.

That patient reports "that he's feeling fine and that he's recovering from the illness," according to Mark Evans, the county's communications director, who added that "there is ongoing community transmission of the virus in Arizona and in Pima County."

Representatives from the city met on Thursday to discuss options to curb the spread of the virus. Romero said those efforts were designed to protect the roughly 4,000 city employees, as well as the public, as the list included the suspension of all public meetings, including board, committee and commission hearings, suspension of all out-of-city travel for employees, and the evaluation of telecommuting options for employees.