Tucson will seek outgoing military to fill city positions, address understaffing

Lee, an Air Force veteran, said Tucson is in a prime location to reap the benefits of the program because of the estimated 16,000 active service members who are stationed at local military institutions.

It is not yet clear how many candidates will actually apply, but the city is taking measures to attract as many applicants as possible.

Officials will hire a “recruiter liaison” who can work with outside groups to find eligible individuals. The city also plans to form partnerships with other community organizations as part of its overall staffing strategy.

“One of the common themes that I heard from listening to how organizations implemented SkillBridge was that in order for this to be successful, you have to have that liaison,” said Lee, who spent a year developing the proposal. “You have to have that program coordinator, that point person to make sure this is successful.”

Officials said candidates will offer a variety of skills that could make them eligible for spots in some of Tucson’s most understaffed offices, like the Information Technology Department. About a fifth of IT positions were vacant as of October because of an insufficient pool of candidates.