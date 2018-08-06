A woman has been arrested in connection with a 3-vehicle crash on Tucson's northwest side, officials say.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the intersection of West Ina Road and North La Cholla Boulevard. According to Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo, Kayla Beeson, 25, was traveling west on Ina when she ran a red light at the intersection at La Cholla.
Beeson collided with two other cars that were turning left. A person in one of the cars was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Jelineo says.
Beeson also had her four-year-old son in her car. According to Jelineo, he was in an improper booster seat. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Since yesterday evening, the child's condition has improved slightly, Jelineo says.
Impairment appears to be a factor in the crash, Jelineo says. Beeson has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and is facing charges of felony child abuse, aggravated assault, and criminal damage.