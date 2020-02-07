Tucson woman killed in fire remembered for sense of humor, love of animals

A woman killed in a fire on Saturday along with her pets will be remembered by her family for her sense of humor and her love of animals.

Nancy Lynn Sarama, 66, died in a house fire in midtown Tucson, with her chihuahua, Max, and her cat.

Firefighters responded to the 1800 block of North Belvedere Avenue, near East Pima Street and North Swan Road, around 8 a.m., where they found Sarama inside the front door, the Tucson Fire Department said in a news release.

Her niece, Janet Cappiello, said Sarama loved animals, especially stray animals, which she would often take in and feed.

“I’m sure she was more concerned about getting her dog and cat out of that fire than herself,” Cappiello said. “We are comforted to know she went to the other side with her beloved pets.”

Sarama was a retired freelance illustrator, often working with nonprofits, Cappiello said.

She illustrated a few children’s books about emotional intelligence working with Lynne Namka, a Tucson psychologist and author.

She is survived by her two nieces, who say their aunt had a great sense of humor and was the kind of person who preferred to sit at the kids table and play games with the children.