POTS lecture

Tucson Medical Center will be hosting a free informational seminar about Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Local experts will presenting at the seminar and said they hope to educate local families, physicians and physical therapists about POTS.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Core at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, #277

Information/Registration: www.tmcaz.com/events or 324-2673.