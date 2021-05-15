Tucson woman's COVID ordeal: 'Do everything in your power to keep her alive'

Jackie Orr had no idea where she was or how much time had passed when she first woke up.

Her limbs were heavy and wouldn't move and so, as she looked around her hospital room, she thought there might have been an accident.

"I kept thinking, 'Is this a dream? Am I going to wake up from this?'" she said. "I couldn't move except for my feet and my head and I was thinking, 'Am I paralyzed?'"

Then she saw the date on the patient board and realized nearly two months had passed since she had any memory of being with her husband and their five children.

Christmas, New Year's and her son's birthday had all gone by without her.

She had been unaware as members of her church prayed she'd survive, as her husband, Delton Orr, kept long vigils by phone, as he argued with a doctor not to give up on her treatment.

While she was sedated, COVID-19 had very nearly taken her life.

Hospice — 'no way'

Orr, 51, started to feel sick in mid-December 2020. After a couple days of feeling off, she said she knew something was seriously wrong and asked to be taken to a hospital. She was evaluated, diagnosed with COVID-19, and then sent home with her husband to rest.