Author, philanthropist and World War II veteran Carl Haupt and a charity he helps support are hosting a luncheon for WWII veterans on Nov. 7, 2019.
Haupt has written a book set before and during WWII that will be published Nov. 1. Proceeds from his book benefit Angels On The Border, a nonprofit group that helps those in need in Mexico.
The lunch is noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Hilton Tucson East, 7600 E. Broadway.
World War II veterans and spouses who are interested in attending the luncheon at no charge may contact Christine Glanz at 520-419-5825.
The reservation deadline is Oct. 20.
The cost for others who would like to attend is $30 per person.