Tucson is now the home to the ugliest of world champs.

And there's no way — or reason — to put a pretty face on it.

"I am overjoyed and incredibly proud that Scooter has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog contest," Scooter's human, Linda Elmquist said in a news release. "Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination."

Scooter enjoyed choice cuts of filet mignon before appearing (much like a heavyweight champion of the world) on Monday's NBC's Today show, Elmquist posted on her Facebook page.

The prestigious World's Ugliest Dog competition, held annually at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, showcased canines that have defied adversity. Scooter's journey was no different.

"We are thrilled to have hosted another successful World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. This unique event allows us to celebrate the extraordinary resilience and beauty found within these special dogs," said Tawny Tesconi, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair. "Scooter's win is a testament to his remarkable journey and the indomitable spirit that resides within him. He has truly become an inspiration to people around the world."

Scooter's story began when a breeder brought him, with two deformed hind legs, to an animal control facility in Tucson. The breeder intended to have the pup euthanized, but fate intervened.

A compassionate volunteer from Saving Animals from Euthanasia saw potential in Scooter and brought him to their rescue group, determined to find him a loving home.

Today, Scooter is not only surviving but thriving, unaware of any differences with other dogs. His handicap hasn't hindered him fearlessly navigating obstacles.

Years of having to deal with his impediment have allowed Scooter to learn to walk on his two front legs, although in his advanced age, he is known to take more rest stops, propping himself up on his butt like a tri-pod, according to a SAFE news release.

Luckily, Scooter has received therapy and a brand-new cart (or scooter) for his hind legs with funds raised from rescue groups and friends.

The yearly Worlds' Ugliest Dog contest is held as a reminder that it's the inner strength and resilience that truly define a dog's beauty. It also serves as a reminder of how important rescues and shelters are to helping preserve the lives of some of man's best friends.

"While the World's Ugliest Dog contest is a celebration of the imperfections that make our dogs lovable, a good many of them are rescues from shelters and puppy mills, so we use the fun and notoriety of this competition to raise awareness for dog adoption," Tesconi says in a news release.

"Dogs are like family and deserve loving homes no matter their physical distraction."