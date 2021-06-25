Tucson writer Byrd Baylor, 'voice of the desert and its people,' dies at 97

In Arivaca, she lived off the grid, in a home with dirt floors and marginal electricity, forcing her to read at night on a kerosene lamp, and to get water from a windmill-powered well.

"Byrd Baylor was tough, just as Tucson and Arizona are tough. Her writing reflects a critical independence that was sometimes harsh but never mean," said David Laird, a former head University of Arizona librarian and a Southwest bookstore owner.

Laird got Baylor's novel, "Yes is Better than No," listed as one of 100 "Essential Books for the Centennial" in 2012 when Arizona observed 100 years of statehood.

"She exposed our city and state as it was and is, and we are all better for it," Laird said last week in an email to the Star. "She was plain spoken and tough and that was only leavened by the fact that she was funny."

Despite that toughness, Baylor had the conscience of a saint and the heart of an angel, said Bill Broyles, a longtime Southwestern writer who said he knew her for 35 to 40 years.

"She was not afraid to battle the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other federal agencies when they were shooting at coyotes or sanctioning the shooting," Broyles recalled.