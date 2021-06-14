Tucson YMCA gets $100,000 grant to renovate basketball courts

The YMCA of Southern Arizona will be updgrading some of its gyms thanks to a $100,000 donation from the Devin Booker Starting Five grant.

Three of the Y’s gymnasiums in Tucson are scheduled to get upgrades from the grant money.

The YMCA plans to:

Refinish, wax and reseal gym floors at Ott Family YMCA, Lohse Family YMCA and the Northwest YMCA and Community Center

Install new scoreboards at Ott, Lohse and the Northwest YMCA locations

Repair one drop hoop at Ott and provide for a new fold-up court curtain

Replace six basketball hoops at Lohse YMCA and provide a new walk-out curtain

The YMCA of Southern Arizona was one of five nonprofits that were awarded money with this grant. The others were GAP Ministries, Elevate Phoenix, Arizona Autism United and Center Arizona Shelter Services.

“A few years ago, I pledged $2.5 million over five years to Arizona nonprofits serving families and children in need through my Devin Booker Starting Five Initiatives,” said Booker, a Phoenix Suns basketball player. “Since the last year has been so tough for so many, I’m especially proud to announce the second years of this initiative.