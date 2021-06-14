 Skip to main content
Tucson YMCA gets $100,000 grant to renovate basketball courts

Devin Booker’s foundation donated $100,000 to the YMCA of Southern Arizona, which will refurbish several basketball courts.

 Rebecca Blackwell, Associated Press

The YMCA of Southern Arizona will be updgrading some of its gyms thanks to a $100,000 donation from the Devin Booker Starting Five grant.

Three of the Y’s gymnasiums in Tucson are scheduled to get upgrades from the grant money.

The YMCA plans to:

Refinish, wax and reseal gym floors at Ott Family YMCA, Lohse Family YMCA and the Northwest YMCA and Community Center

Install new scoreboards at Ott, Lohse and the Northwest YMCA locations

Repair one drop hoop at Ott and provide for a new fold-up court curtain

Replace six basketball hoops at Lohse YMCA and provide a new walk-out curtain

The YMCA of Southern Arizona was one of five nonprofits that were awarded money with this grant. The others were GAP Ministries, Elevate Phoenix, Arizona Autism United and Center Arizona Shelter Services.

“A few years ago, I pledged $2.5 million over five years to Arizona nonprofits serving families and children in need through my Devin Booker Starting Five Initiatives,” said Booker, a Phoenix Suns basketball player. “Since the last year has been so tough for so many, I’m especially proud to announce the second years of this initiative.

The Phoenix Suns recently had representatives from each of the nonprofits attend a game at which the grants were announced as a surprise to the groups.

After the gym improvements are made, the YMCA plans to have a dedication ceremony to celebrate the renovations.

“This is such an honor to be recognized with four other extraordinary organizations. Basketball originated at the YMCA and is a sport we are proud to provide for the Tucson community,” said Kurtis Dawson, YMCA of Southern Arizona CEO and president. “We see basketball as more than a physical activity but an opportunity for kids an teens to build character and learn the value of teamwork. Thanks to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns Charities, we will be able to provide basketball for decades to come.”

