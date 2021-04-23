 Skip to main content
Tucson youth show their hopes and dreams through photography

Museum patrons look at the Pictures of Hope exhibition at the Tucson Museum of Art.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Pictures of Hope is a nonprofit that puts digital cameras from Walgreens in the hands of young people to help them express their hopes and dreams through the power of photography. The annual program is organized by photographer Linda Solomon. This year, 15 members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson each captured a single photo to reflect their hopes and dreams. Photos are on display at the Tucson Museum of Art through July 8.

"I hope we can make the world a better place," writes Esperanza, 17, to accompany her photo on display at the Tucson Museum of Art.

Susan Hollis looks at the Pictures of Hope exhibition at the Tucson Museum of Art.

"My hope and dream is Land of the free because of the Brave," writes Fernando, 17, as part of Pictures of Hope at Tucson Museum of Art.

