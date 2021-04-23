Tucson youth show their hopes and dreams through photography

Photo Desk
Pictures of Hope is a nonprofit that puts digital cameras from Walgreens in the hands of young people to help them express their hopes and dreams through the power of photography. The annual program is organized by photographer Linda Solomon. This year, 15 members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson each captured a single photo to reflect their hopes and dreams. Photos are on display at the Tucson Museum of Art through July 8.
