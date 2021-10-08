Tucson zoning change seeks to help draw jobs to area

Zoning changes allowing the construction of high-tech office buildings on over 100 acres of land between West Prince and West Miracle Mile roads has been approved by the City Council in an effort to draw more higher-paying employers to the area.

Office buildings can range in height from 10 to 12 stories under the new rules, called a planned area development or PAD zone. It also allows for new restaurants and multi-family housing.

Proponents of the change hope it will attract new industry to Tucson and create more job opportunities. Construction in the area is also expected to generate about $59 million in tax revenue every year.

“It’s an amazing site for infill development, especially because this will be an innovation center for the city of Tucson right in the center of our city,” Mayor Regina Romero said ahead of the City Council’s vote. “This is very, very great news for the city of Tucson.”

City documents show the new PAD zone is mostly vacant . The Arizona Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory on it’s southern portion represents the bulk of the area’s existing infrastructure.

The Zoning Examiner held a public hearing about the new rules in August following months of development by staffers from Ward 3 and outside planners.