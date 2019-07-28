Tucsonan gets top-flight honor from National Audubon Society

Ninth Annual Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

The Ninth Annual Southeast Arizona Birding Festival will run from Aug.7-11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park at 445 S. Alvernon Way.

Festival organizers are expecting 3,000 to attend.

The activities will include 86 field trips during the event and 45 free talks and workshops, according to Tucson Audubon Society.

For further information, go to www.tucsonaudubon.org/festival and seek the Community Nature Expo portion of the festival.