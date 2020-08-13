Tucsonan is picked for Arizona task force on reopening of elder-care facilities

The top official for the Pima Council on Aging was appointed to an Arizona governor’s task force to develop standards on when visitation within long-term-care facilities can safely resume.

W. Mark Clark, the council’s president and chief executive officer, will represent the state’s eight Area Agencies on Aging, which are public or nonprofit agencies that advocate for older adults.

Clark said long-term-care facilities “are particularly vulnerable to serious and rapidly growing infection and, at the same time, we recognize the need for people to see their loved ones.”

“This has been a difficult time for residents, staff and families alike. I am excited to work with my colleagues from across the state to find safe and practical solutions for addressing social isolation and loneliness in these facilities,” said Clark.

Meanwhile, last month the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also known as CMS, announced that it “will begin requiring, rather than recommending, that all nursing homes in states with a 5% positivity rate or greater test all nursing home staff each week” for the coronavirus. According to CMS data, Arizona has a 22.7% positivity rate, and the state has 146 nursing homes.