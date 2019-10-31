Gina Castillo has one rule when she is painting faces for the All Souls Procession: Always make the person being painted feel comfortable.
Castillo, who has made a business out of painting faces for All Souls and other events throughout the year, finds that some people aren’t always totally on board with the idea.
“A lot of people participate in the procession have never been painted before, especially men,” Castillo said. “I try to talk to them to calm their nerves. We work with them. It is a little bit scary sometimes.”
This Sunday, as people gear up to walk as part of the procession, you’ll find Castillo and her crew of around 10 face-painters set up at the Mariscos Chihuahua, 1009 N. Grande Ave., starting at 10 in the morning.
With several years of experience under her belt, Castillo has face-painting down to a science. Her artists accept walk-ins or Castillo takes appointments through her GlitterGirlAZ Facebook page,
facebook.com/TucsonFacePainting
Face-painting sessions begin at $15.
Castillo said as the procession has grown, she has had to expand to meet demand.
“It has gotten bigger every year,” she said.
38 photos from last year's All Souls Procession:
2018 All Souls Procession
at the All Souls ProcessiThe 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.on in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Brittany Canfield, left, holds a photo of her grandmother, Angelita Lara, while Steven Rodriguez holds a photo of Debby Jean Stephens at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The urn and attendants move along St Mary's Rd during the 2018 All Souls Procession on Tucson's west side on November 4, 2018.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Cori Horstman, left, accompanied by friend Ann Pattison, holds a photo of her husband, Kevin, who died of cancer on Aug. 29, 2018 at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018. On the reverse side is a photo of Kevin's brother Gregg, who also died of cancer in 2016.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Darcy Hofer holds a photo of her grandmother, Jane Markus, at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Yolanda Soto Bernal holds photos of her parents, who were married 70 years and died a week a part, at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Urn attendants set out to collect message and remembrances to fill the urn during the 2018 All Souls Procession on Tucson's west side on November 4, 2018. The urn and its contents are burned at the culmination of the Finale.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Participants make their way up the Cushing Street bridge towards the finale during the 29th annual All Souls Procession on November 04, 2018.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Participants make their way up the Cushing Street bridge towards the finale during the 29th annual All Souls Procession on November 04, 2018.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Brothers Rene and Andres Pacheco remember their friend Tanner Murueta during the 2018 All Souls Procession on Tucson's west side on November 4, 2018. Murueta, 34, passed away from a heart attack in January, 2018.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Passers-by hang ribbons with the name of their deceased loved ones on a sheet provided by Joanna Carichner and Ben Christensen and their friend Erin Lowry during the 2018 All Souls Procession on Tucson's west side on November 4, 2018. They take the sheet full of ribbons and add it to the urn for the finale. The idea came to Joanna when she was left with excess ribbon following her wedding to Christensen. They have been doing this for about 4 years at the request of people at the event.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Participants wait to walk on stage with their rememberances during the 29th annual All Souls Procession on November 04, 2018.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
A large group from Homicide Survivors Inc stood by near the halfway point waiting to join in with the 2018 All Souls Procession on Tucson's west side on November 4, 2018. Homicide Survivors Inc is a Tucson program that offers services at no charge to all survivors of homicide victims.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Cathy Jacobus clutches a picture of her dad Charlie Jacobus as she waits to honor him in the 2018 All Souls Procession on Tucson's west side on November 4, 2018. Charlie Jacobus passed away on October 21, 2017, just prior to last year's procession. His passing was too close for her to attend last year. She was gald to get the chance this year to honor his memory.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Cynthia Uber holds a photo of her parents, Ed and Marilyn Jordan as high school sweethearts at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018. Her mother died in 2017, three years after her father passed.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Honoring those who died serving in World War I at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Grabbing a hot dog and people watching at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
There were cameras aplenty and many patient, happy souls at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
An usher stands next to the Urn at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
A colorful pair carries a memorial tapestry towards the procession line prior to the 2018 All Souls Procession on Tucson's west side on November 4, 2018.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Face painting at the All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
The 29th All Souls Procession in Tucson on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
A woman takes photos of the procession as it apporaches the Cushing Street bridge during the 29th annual All Souls Procession on November 04, 2018.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Photos of people who have passed away are projected on the side of an apartment building during the 29th annual All Souls Procession on November 04, 2018.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Grant and Gwin Shoemaker walk over the Cushing Street bridge towards the route for the 29th annual All Souls Procession on November 04, 2018.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Participants make their way up the Cushing Street bridge towards the finale during the 29th annual All Souls Procession on November 04, 2018.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
A lead drummer gestures at the walkers during the 29th annual All Souls Procession on November 04, 2018.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
2018 All Souls Procession
Participants wait to place their orders at a food truck at the finale site during the 29th annual All Souls Procession on November 04, 2018.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
