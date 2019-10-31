Gina Castillo has one rule when she is painting faces for the All Souls Procession: Always make the person being painted feel comfortable.

Castillo, who has made a business out of painting faces for All Souls and other events throughout the year, finds that some people aren’t always totally on board with the idea.

“A lot of people participate in the procession have never been painted before, especially men,” Castillo said. “I try to talk to them to calm their nerves. We work with them. It is a little bit scary sometimes.”

This Sunday, as people gear up to walk as part of the procession, you’ll find Castillo and her crew of around 10 face-painters set up at the Mariscos Chihuahua, 1009 N. Grande Ave., starting at 10 in the morning.

With several years of experience under her belt, Castillo has face-painting down to a science. Her artists accept walk-ins or Castillo takes appointments through her GlitterGirlAZ Facebook page, facebook.com/TucsonFacePainting

Face-painting sessions begin at $15.

Castillo said as the procession has grown, she has had to expand to meet demand.

“It has gotten bigger every year,” she said.

