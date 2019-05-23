A winning ticket for the first jackpot from the Arizona Lottery's Triple Twist game was purchased at a grocery store in Tucson.
The $1.9 million jackpot was won by a Tucson resident, according to an Arizona Lottery spokesman.
The Triple Twist jackpot starts at $200,000 and grows by $10,000 each day there is no jackpot winner.
The game began Dec. 17, 2018, with drawings every day except Sundays. Until Wednesday, no one has had the winning numbers.
The winning numbers are 6, 10, 14, 19, 23, 30.
The winning ticket was sold at the Fry's Food Store at 4150 E. 22nd St., near South Alvernon Way.
See winning numbers at ArizonaLottery.com
Top 10 places in Tucson to get your lottery tickets
Winning tickets
These places have sold tickets that have won a total of $54,000 or more between June 15, 2017 and Oct. 20, 2018.
Quiktrip 1490
Quiktrip, 2345 E. Irvington Road, has sold six lottery tickets that have won a total of $1,986,796. Five tickets were The Pick and one was Powerball.
Fry's Food Store
Fry's, 7870 N. Silverbell Road, Marana, has sold three lottery tickets that have won a total of $623,000. Two were The Pick and one was Fantasy Five.
D/S Corner Store
D/S Corner Store, 6310 E. Golf Links Road, has sold three lottery tickets that have won a total of $198,000. Two were The Pick and one was Fantasy Five.
Circle K 3386
Circle K 3386, 530 E. Valencia Road, has sold two lottery tickets that have won a total of $150,000/ Both were Powerball.
Walmart Neighborhood Market 5725
Walmart Neighborhood Market 5725, 831 E. Fort Lowell Road, has sold two lottery tickets that won a total of $150,000. Both were Powerball.
Circle K 0228
Circle K 0228, 560 N. Second Ave, Ajo, has sold one Fantasy Five ticket that won $76,000.
ASL Tucson Terminal 1
ASL Tucson Terminal 1, 2900 E. Broadway, Suite 190, has sold seven lottery tickets that have won a total of $62,000. Five were The Pick and one was Powerball.
Quiktrip 1456
Quiktrip 1456, 5565 W. Cortaro Farms Road, has sold one Fantasy Five ticket that won $60,000.
Circle K 6770
Circle K 6770, 5633 W. Cortaro Farms Road, has sold three lottery tickets that won a total of $54,000. Two were The Pick and one was Powerball.
Circle K 2917
Circle K 2917, 8909 E. Tanque Verde Road, has sold three lottery tickets that won a total of $54,000. Two were The Pick and one was Powerball.