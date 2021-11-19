 Skip to main content
Tucsonans capture scenes of the sky during last night's lunar eclipse
Tucsonans capture scenes of the sky during last night's lunar eclipse

The moon seen in a rare phenomena that combines a Supermoon, a Blue Moon and a total Lunar eclipse over Gates Pass in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

If you missed last night's and this morning's near-total lunar eclipse, which was the longest in 580 years, local social media users have you covered.

For viewers in the Tucson area, the eclipse began around 11 p.m. Thursday and peaked around 2 a.m. Friday. 

Here is what Tucsonans captured of the historic celestial event and the full moon that preceded it:

Thursday night's full moon was considered a "Beaver Moon," a term that stems from a Native American name for the full moon that occurs as the rodents begin preparing for cold weather, according to NASA

