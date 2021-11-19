Tucsonans capture scenes of the sky during last night's lunar eclipse

If you missed last night's and this morning's near-total lunar eclipse, which was the longest in 580 years, local social media users have you covered.

For viewers in the Tucson area, the eclipse began around 11 p.m. Thursday and peaked around 2 a.m. Friday.

Here is what Tucsonans captured of the historic celestial event and the full moon that preceded it:

Thursday night's full moon was considered a "Beaver Moon," a term that stems from a Native American name for the full moon that occurs as the rodents begin preparing for cold weather, according to NASA.

A nearly full moon rises behind the "T" atop Tucson High School. A partial lunar eclipse later, begins shortly after 11 P.M., peaks around 2 A.M. and ends just after 5 A.M. Tucson Time. AND the Leonid Meteor shower is just past peak as well. Lots of heavenly happenings tonight. pic.twitter.com/xsLWwIO2ai — Kelly Presnell (@KellyPresnell) November 19, 2021

