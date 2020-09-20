Tucsonans mourning Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to meet at Himmel Park Sunday

Tucsonans mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will meet at Himmel Park tonight just before sunset.

Cheryl Cage, former chair of the Pima County Democrats, organized the event "Honor Her Wish" where participants can visit with others and "support change in 2020," the event description on Facebook says.

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, the court's second female justice, died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. near the corner of Tucson Boulevard and Speedway.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask, bring a chair or blanket and socially distance while at the park. People are also asked to keep pets at home.

Violinist Nick Coventry will play around 6:22 p.m. as the sun sets.

Organizers will provide paper for people to write letters to their senators asking them to honor Ginsburg's with, the event description says.

Cage, in her Facebook post about the event, offered to collect and mail the letters to corresponding senators for people.

NPR reported that Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera before she dies: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

