Tucsonans rally to honor birthdays, milestones despite coronavirus pandemic

Dalia Meshirer’s eighth birthday party was canceled.

Her family also planned two birthday trips for her — one to Pinetop, the other to Santa Barbara.

Both were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped Tucson and the globe.

“She wasn’t mad or throwing a tantrum,” Dalia’s mom, Kelley Meshirer, says. “She was just heartbroken. She just started crying — she had the most grieving, sorrowful cry.”

Imagine Dalia’s surprise two weeks later when she stood in her driveway watching a parade of cars — including Oro Valley police cruisers and Golder Ranch fire engines — passing through her family’s street to wish her a happy birthday.

While stay-at-home orders and social distancing practices are putting a damper on traditional celebrations, communities are donning their creative thinking caps, rallying to connect in ways not seen before.

Meshirer got the idea from someone online. “OK, I can do that,” Meshirer said, before she posted details about Dalia’s celebration to her Facebook page, where she’s friends with some first responders.

Meshirer decided to keep the parade a secret from Dalia. The morning of her birthday, Meshirer took her to someone else’s car parade.

When Dalia and her mom were almost back to their Oro Valley home, a few cars were early and started to line the street.

“She was like, ‘Why are all these cars here?’” Meshirer says. “I was like, ‘Do you think they’re doing another birthday parade?’ and she’s like, ‘Today’s my birthday!’”