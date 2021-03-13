Tucsonans talk about what they've learned and lost in a year of pandemic

“He perked up when he heard my voice,” she said. “I just told him how much I loved him and that we were sorry we couldn’t be there and that it was OK to let go. That was the last time I saw him alive. Because of his dementia, I don’t think he realized there was a pandemic going on in the outside world. And I think he was wondering, ‘Why isn’t my family here with me?’”

Jaclyn said her family has struggled to adjust to life without him. She was recently diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, and she said she takes her father’s ashes with her to chemotherapy so she can “feel dad’s strength” around her. As the pandemic continues, she said the loss of her dad hasn’t gotten any easier.

“My mom and I both work in health care, so we understand the logistics and how everything works. We’re not pointing fingers or blaming anybody, but it’s just hard,” she said. “Looking back and seeing that we have vaccines now is just heartbreaking. It could have saved his life. He was only 71. He had a lot of longevity left in him.”

— Jasmine Demers

Fatigue, frustration for medical workers

Front-line health-care workers will always remember this past year, even if they would rather forget it.