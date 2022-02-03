Tucsonans, there's another hard freeze warning overnight, into Friday morning

For the second night in a row, the National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for the Tucson metro area.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are expected in Tucson, Green Valley, Marana and Vail.

The warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, until 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service warns.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."