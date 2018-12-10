Here’s what you need to know to claim a tax credit for a donation to a School Tuition Organization:
Donations that qualify for this tax credit are those that provide scholarships or grants to qualified elementary and high schools.
The maximum credit allowed is slightly higher for the 2018 tax year: up to $1,110 for married couples filing jointly and up to $555 for all other filers.
Qualifying donations provide scholarships or grants to qualified elementary and high schools.
You cannot designate a donation to directly benefit your dependent.
You can make a donation to benefit a relative or any other student who is not a dependent.
“Swapping” — parents agreeing to contribute to each other’s kids — is prohibited.
Before making a donation, make sure the organization meets the rules set out by the Arizona Department of Revenue to qualify as a School Tuition Organization.
For a list of organizations that qualify, visit tucne.ws/12ks
After you reach the maximum donation to a School Tuition Organization, the Private Learning Uplifting Students (PLUS) tax credit allows additional donations to School Tuition Organizations — up to $1,103 for a married couple filing jointly or $552 for all other filers.
To claim the Private School Tuition Organization tax credit, use Form 323.
Use Form 348 to claim the PLUS “switcher” tax credit.
When you make a donation, make sure you get a receipt showing the name and address of the school tuition organization, your name, the amount paid, and the date paid.
Donations made between Jan. 1, 2019, and April 15, 2019, may be claimed as a credit on either your 2018 or 2019 state tax return.