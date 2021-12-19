Tucson's 20-year transportation plan shows city needs $13B in work

Council members recently approved Move Tucson, the city’s “transportation master plan” that outlines every roadway improvement needed in Tucson over the next two decades.

It shows Tucson needs about $13 billion in transportation projects, including 640 miles of road and pathway upgrades and over a billion dollars in pavement repair such as filling potholes.

Officials won’t be able to complete all of those projects in 20 years, however. It would eat up a third of the city’s budget each year and require a $390 million bump in annual spending.

“We wanted to understand the magnitude and the totality of the needs of the transportation system,” said Patrick Hartley, Tucson’s Complete Streets Program coordinator. “We never wanted to set up this exercise thinking we’re going to address all of this over the next 20 years, it was more about what are we looking at and how much can we take on over the horizon of this plan?”