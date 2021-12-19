Tucson's 20-year transportation plan shows city needs $13B in work

Council members recently approved Move Tucson, the city’s “transportation master plan” that outlines every roadway improvement needed in Tucson over the next two decades.
It shows Tucson needs about $13 billion in transportation projects, including 640 miles of road and pathway upgrades and over a billion dollars in pavement repair such as filling potholes.
Officials won’t be able to complete all of those projects in 20 years, however. It would eat up a third of the city’s budget each year and require a $390 million bump in annual spending.
“We wanted to understand the magnitude and the totality of the needs of the transportation system,” said Patrick Hartley, Tucson’s Complete Streets Program coordinator. “We never wanted to set up this exercise thinking we’re going to address all of this over the next 20 years, it was more about what are we looking at and how much can we take on over the horizon of this plan?”
The city has instead targeted a smaller increase in funding, from about $260 million to $388 million annually, and has created a list of projects that can realistically be completed before 2041 if officials secure the extra cash.
The highest-priority Move Tucson projects, which range from new bike lanes to sidewalk upgrades to pedestrian crossings, were included in that list based on resident feedback.
It also includes the repaving of about 100 miles of road within the 20-year timeframe, something that could reduce the countless potholes that have plagued Tucson drivers for years.
“The vast majority of the city of Tucson is looking at residential road repair. Fix the roads, fix the roads,” Councilman Steve Kozachik said. “That’s what’s the most important thing for the taxpayers to see out of this.”
Hartley said pavement preservation will also be conducted to keep Tucson’s roads from getting any worse in areas where total re-pavement is not happening. Those efforts are critically important because if it is not done now, the roads here will continue to break down.
But it all hinges on whether officials can secure an additional $128 million in transportation funds each year to make it happen.
“At our current funding levels the expectation is that the overall condition of the pavement citywide is looking to decrease,” said Patrick Hartley, Tucson’s Complete Streets Program Coordinator. “This investment level would stabilize that.”
Move Tucson does not generate its own revenue because it’s a “planning document” rather than a full-fledged transportation program, so it will depend on dollars from other sources and transportation initiatives.
For example, Proposition 101 and the Regional Transportation Authority could be major sources of funding for the “master plan.” The voter-approved initiatives have provided hundreds of millions of dollars for Tucson’s transportation projects for years.
Both will expire soon if they are not renewed by voters. The situation has created some uncertainty around how Tucson will even maintain its current funding level, which needs to be raised by nearly 50%.
“We’re juggling three balls at the same time — RTA, Prop. 101 and Move Tucson,” Kozachik said. “They’re not independent of one another.”
Some elements of Move Tucson are already underway. The implementation of other parts of the plan such as the new re-pavement efforts will be a “continual process” for the foreseeable future, according to officials.
Read the report at tucne.ws/1j8k
Reporter Sam Kmack covers local government. Contact him at skmack@tucson.com.