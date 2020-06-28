Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Blaze tops 100,000 acres, windy day a worry

Wind on Saturday helped propel the Bighorn Fire to 104,000 acres and it continues to be a concern for firefighters today. Officials said.

"We're going to hold what we have," Tim Reed, deputy incident commander for the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, said Sunday morning of the general plan in the fight to contain the wildfire that has been burning in the mountains north of Tucson since it was ignited June 5 by lightning.

"We will work on the eastern side, and we have two days of extreme winds that will meet or exceed the winds that grew this fire to its initial large size," Read said.

The wildfire was at 104,690 acres Sunday morning. It was 45% contained and 1,168 people were assigned to the fire, which has cost more than $28 million to fight so far.

Except for small interior fires, the edge of the Bighorn from the southwest corner north to Oracle was mostly inactive Saturday.

"All-in-all, this is looking pretty solid all the way around," reed said.

Most of the fire's growth Saturday was along it southeastern edge. An evacuation order around Redington was expanded on Saturday afternoon.

Reed said the wind helped push the fire past an area scarred by the Burro Fire in 2017.

Rough terrain and high winds expected today will make fighting that section of the fire a challenge, he said.

Meanwhile, Summerhaven to Green Mountain "looks really good," Reed said. However he added, "there's a lot of work to be done . . . and we're being cautious with the forecasted high winds."