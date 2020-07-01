Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Fiery flank near Redington Road contained
editor's pick top story

Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Fiery flank near Redington Road contained

  • Updated

Smoke from the Bighorn Fire blows northeast over the Santa Catalina Mountains. On Tuesday, 1,018 people were assigned to help fight the wildfire.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Wildfire officials provided an optimistic assessment of their efforts battling the huge Bighorn Fire north of Tucson in a briefing Wednesday morning.

UPDATES: Bighorn Fire near Tucson, July 1: Here's what we know

The most active portion of the fire, a southeast section of the blaze near Redington Road, has had "fingers" of fire overrun boundaries set up around the road, but crews got around them Tuesday to stop their push further east.

"It's all contained and looking very good this morning," Mike Goicoechea, an incident commander with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, said about the Redington flank if the fire during the briefing.

The Bighorn Fire has grown to 118,370 acres — about 185 square miles — and is 54 percent contained. On Wednesday, 904 people were assigned to fight the fire started by lightning June 5.

The western edge of the wildfire has remained quiet, despite a hot spot high on a ridge that can be seen along portions of Oracle Road. The areas around Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon and the lower Catalina Foothills have stayed calm for the past several days despite gusty winds, Goicoechea said. No change for fire activity is expected in those areas.

Today marked the end of regular briefings about the fire. Instead, officials will only have them if there is a significant development related to the wildfire.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Here's why the Bighorn Fire got so big: weather, fuel, terrain
Local news

Here's why the Bighorn Fire got so big: weather, fuel, terrain

  • Updated

As residents in Tucson watched the Bighorn Fire burn across the mountain range, some wondered if the fire really needed to get so big, or if the firefighting strategy failed by not quickly smothering the fire while it was small. "It's easy to be a Monday-morning quarterback," said a University of Arizona fire ecologist. "They were doing all they could."

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Police body-cam video of Tucson man’s in-custody death (graphic content)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News