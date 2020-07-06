Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Opening Summerhaven and Catalina State Park a priority
Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Opening Summerhaven and Catalina State Park a priority

Smoke from the Bighorn Fire colors the skies over the eastern slopes of the Santa Catalina and Rincon mountains, Cascabel, Ariz., June 30, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

With the Bighorn Fire nearly out, crews work to cleanup and repair areas around the wildfire's huge perimeter, especially focusing on Summerhavenn and Catalina State Park.

"As everybody can see from Tucson, the fire is pretty much out," Buck Wickham, an operations chief with the Southwest Area Incident Management Team, said in a Monday morning briefing. "We only have one area where the fire is still active, and it's right here in Willow Canyon."

Helicopters are to be used today to drop buckets of water on the fire around Willow Canyon to keep it west of the Catalina Highway, he said. He said the fire there is in an area that's too dangerous to fight with firefighters on the ground.

Wickham said crews are especially focused on getting Summerhaven open to residents and Catalina State  Park open to visitors are quickly as possible. No timeline for opening either was given on Monday.

Crews working in areas in other parts of the fire's edges will continue to work on efforts to limit soil erosion, he said.

The Bighorn Fire was started by lightning near Pusch Ridge on June 5. It burned for about a month growing to nearly 120,000 acres, about 187 square miles.

