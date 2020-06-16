Tucson's Desert Museum reopened today
Animal Enrichment

A javelina places her nose up to the fence after finishing a painting at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. The museum conducts a variety of enrichment activities for many of its animals that are designed to be fun as well as mentally and physically stimulating. In the javelinas’ case, the painting stimulates their instincts to dig for food with their noses.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum reopened to the public today.

Visitors should expect temporary safety modifications due to the coronavirus pandemic as the museum begins its phased reopening.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome our beloved members and guests back to the outdoor experiences and connections to the Sonoran Desert that can only be found at the Desert Museum,” said Craig Ivanyi, Executive Director in a news release. “In preparation for your return, we have implemented a variety of new policies and procedures, and made many modifications to create the safest experience possible.”

The number of people allowed at the museum each day will be limited. It is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Some exhibits are closed and others have been modified for safety reasons. Closed exhibits include Packrat Playhouse, and Stingray Touch has been modified.

Tips before you go:

• Visitors, including members, must reserve tickets in advance.

• Face masks are encouraged, and some outdoor spaces require them.

• Social distancing is expected.

• Visitors are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottle because water fountains that are not touches have been closed.

Go to www.desertmuseum.org/reopen for more information.

