Tucson's Desert Museum reopened today

A javelina places her nose up to the fence after finishing a painting at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. The museum conducts a variety of enrichment activities for many of its animals that are designed to be fun as well as mentally and physically stimulating. In the javelinas’ case, the painting stimulates their instincts to dig for food with their noses.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum reopened to the public today.
Visitors should expect temporary safety modifications due to the coronavirus pandemic as the museum begins its phased reopening.
“We couldn’t be happier to welcome our beloved members and guests back to the outdoor experiences and connections to the Sonoran Desert that can only be found at the Desert Museum,” said Craig Ivanyi, Executive Director in a news release. “In preparation for your return, we have implemented a variety of new policies and procedures, and made many modifications to create the safest experience possible.”
The number of people allowed at the museum each day will be limited. It is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Some exhibits are closed and others have been modified for safety reasons. Closed exhibits include Packrat Playhouse, and Stingray Touch has been modified.
Tips before you go:
• Visitors, including members, must reserve tickets in advance.
• Face masks are encouraged, and some outdoor spaces require them.
• Social distancing is expected.
• Visitors are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottle because water fountains that are not touches have been closed.
Go to
www.desertmuseum.org/reopen for more information.
Animal enrichment
Animal enrichment
Animal enrichment
Emily Kornmuller, Mammalogy and Ornithology animal keeper, prepares a painting canvas for the javelina paint on at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N Kinney Rd., on September 11th, 2019. TThe Desert Museum does various enrichment actives to mentally stimulate the animals such as painting, walking through maze toys, navigating sensory boards, and food puzzles.
Animal enrichment
Emily Kornmuller, animal keeper, holds up the javelina's finish painting at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N Kinney Rd., on September 11th, 2019. The Desert Museum does various enrichment actives to mentally stimulate the animals such as Javelina painting.at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N Kinney Rd., on September 11th, 2019. The Desert Museum does various enrichment actives to mentally stimulate the animals such as painting, walking through maze toys, navigating sensory boards, and food puzzles.
Animal enrichment
Penny, skunk at Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum, moves through a cat toy to find food at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N Kinney Rd., on September 11th, 2019. The Desert Museum does various enrichment actives to mentally stimulate the animals such as painting, walking through maze toys, navigating sensory boards, and food puzzles.
Animal enrichment
Crystal Holcombe, collections specialist, places a peanut on a toy to entice Sheldon Plankton, black tail prairie dog, to use the toy at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N Kinney Rd., on September 11th, 2019. The Desert Museum does various enrichment actives to mentally stimulate the animals such as painting, walking through maze toys, navigating sensory boards, and food puzzles.
Animal enrichment
Sheldon Plankton, Black Tail Prairie Dog, searches for a peanut in an enrichment toy at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N Kinney Rd., on September 11th, 2019. The Desert Museum does various enrichment actives to mentally stimulate the animals such as painting, walking through maze toys, navigating sensory boards, and food puzzles.
Animal enrichment
Sheldon Plankton, left, and Sandy Cheeks, black tail prairie dogs, search through newspaper strips in a Quaker Oats container at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N Kinney Rd., on September 11th, 2019. The Desert Museum does various enrichment actives to mentally stimulate the animals such as painting, walking through maze toys, navigating sensory boards, and food puzzles.
Animal enrichment
Luca, a MIilitary Macaw, looks for a nut in a kabob made out of recycled newspaper and cardboard at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N Kinney Rd., on September 11th, 2019. The Desert Museum does various enrichment actives to mentally stimulate the animals such as painting, walking through maze toys, navigating sensory boards, and food puzzles.
Animal enrichment
Crystal Holcombe, Interpretive Animal Collection keeper, rewards Luca, a Military Macaw, for completing a trained behavior at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N Kinney Rd., on September 11th, 2019. The Desert Museum does various enrichment actives to mentally stimulate the animals such as painting, walking through maze toys, navigating sensory boards, and food puzzles.
Animal enrichment
Dominique Blair, Interpretive Animal Collection keeper, places Mancha, a common king snake, on a sensory board at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N Kinney Rd., on September 11th, 2019. The Desert Museum does various enrichment actives to mentally stimulate the animals such as painting, walking through maze toys, navigating sensory boards, and food puzzles.
