Tucson's Dr. Richard Carmona tapped to boost vaccination rate in Arizona

Facing a slowing rate of Arizonans getting vaccinated, Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday tapped former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona to be his new senior health advisor on COVID-19 matters.

But it remains to be seen whether the Tucson physician will take issue with the governor who opposes mask mandates.

The move comes as the governor tapped Don Harrington, a 20-plus year employee of the Department of Health Services, to serve as its acting director. For the moment, he replaces Dr. Cara Christ who resigned effective Friday to take a job at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona.

It also comes amid increased criticism of both Ducey and Christ by doctors who say the state should allow — if not mandate — masks in public schools, particularly as those younger than 12 are unable to be vaccinated.

Both the governor and his now soon-to-be-former health director have been actively opposed to allowing school boards to impose those requirements, saying it should instead be an individual decision by parents. And Ducey signed legislation which, beginning Sept. 29, makes such orders by school boards illegal.