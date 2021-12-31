Tucson's El Tiradito shrine, where private and public expressions of grief meet

The shrine’s position in Barrio Viejo as a symbol of Mexican identity is also important, Reyes said. In the past, he has taken his teenage son and 6-year-old daughter to the shrine to light candles, connect with their heritage and introduce difficult conversations.

“It’s a way to make it easier to talk about death and to think about those who have died,” Reyes said.

Teresa Shaar grew up in Tucson and spent much of her childhood visiting the shrine with family or playmates. The story she heard was that a priest who had fallen in love was buried under the arch and that three other people were buried behind it.

“As a child, it was always very sacred to me,” Shaar said. “I was raised Catholic, and still when I drive by, I cross myself.”

Today, she owns El Minuto Cafe right next to the shrine.

Social causes highlighted by some

Shrines also offer a place to grieve when traditional spaces aren’t available, such as for relatives who passed in another country, or for those who died in the desert of the borderlands.