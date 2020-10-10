Tucson's elderly, vulnerable hit hard by lack of affordable housing

Maebell Mallard’s one wish is to keep her apartment, a modest request for an elderly woman who raised six adopted children by cleaning hotel rooms and selling artwork.

For the last two decades, Mallard, 86, used Section 8 federal funding to rent her one-bedroom home at Mission Tierra Apartments, 5505 S. Mission Road.

Her notice to move came earlier this year, shortly before the pandemic, when the complex was sold to Peak Living, a real estate management company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

The sale made Mallard’s federal voucher worthless there.

Her plight is a common one, as the Tucson grapples with rising rents and low vacancies. It’s especially challenging for people who live on fixed incomes and for those like Mallard, who needs wheelchair access and other accommodations as well as a landlord who takes Section 8.

In general, the cost to rent has been going up and vacancies have been going down this year, a trend that’s oddly coupled with many landlords also struggling due to unpaid rent because of job loss, and the federal and state eviction moratoriums.

Mallard was given time to find a new place after the COVID-19 crisis started, but for the last three months she’s tried in vain to find a landlord who will take Section 8.

At the end of October, as it stands right now, her time at Mission Tierra is up.