Tucson's FBI office offers assurances over federal election crime worries

With Election Day just weeks away, the FBI in Tucson is ensuring the public that it’s investigating any and all federal election-related crimes.

It’s also calling on the public to help provide tips of what may constitute illegal activities.

While the local bureau declined to provide specifics about whether they’ve seen an uptick in election-related crimes here, Steven Patterson, FBI assistant special agent in charge in Tucson, said during a Wednesday news conference that they’ve seen trends in voter suppression through social media and fraudulent political action committees.

“We want to ensure the public that we are very much actively investigating crimes and we want people to be aware of the appropriate manners and methods to get accurate information about the election,” he said. “That’s really our big concern and big push for information today.”

Patterson said they work with other local, state, and federal officials, who have their own election-related laws. The FBI handles investigations into federal election crimes, including giving false information when registering to vote, voting more than once, tampering with ballots, compensating voters, threatening or intentionally misleading voters and campaign funds embezzlement.