Tucson's first 100-degree day of 2020 is in the books

Tucson experienced its first 100-degree day of 2020 on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.

The temperature hit triple-digits in Tucson at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, making it the fifth-earliest 100-degree day on record for the Old Pueblo.

From 1895 to 2019, on average, the first 100-degree day in Tucson has been May 25.

The earliest 100-degree day in the last 10 years and the last time Tucson had triple-digit temperatures in April was in 2012, on April 22.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the latest first-time triple-digit occurrence on record is June 22, 1905.

Last year’s first 100-degree day came later than average, June 9, but every day after that in June was a day of triple-digit temperatures.

Jim Meyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Star earlier this week that it is difficult to predict whether an earlier first 100-degree day will lead to a hotter-than-average summer.