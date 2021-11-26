Tucson's hospital chaplains are vital resource to patients, families, staff during pandemic

“Three of the four of us were here through Jan. 8. What could be worse than that?" said Banner Health Chaplain Joseph Fitzgerald. He was referring to that day in 2011 when a gunman opened fire outside a Safeway and six people died and the 13 who were injured were treated at Banner University Medical Center Tucson.

"Well, wait long enough and something will come along," Fitzgerald said.

That something, COVID, is again causing patient counts in hospitals to come near to crisis levels. As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, only 3% of beds in intensive care units in the county were available.

At the same time, the number of ventilators being used by COVID patients was up to 48% of the county’s supply. There are more ventilators in storage, but the county's health director, Dr. Theresa Cullen, is concerned there won't be enough hospital staff to operate them.

Williams said that as the pandemic continues, he worries about losing dedicated medical professionals, especially those who started their careers during the pandemic and have never worked at a hospital during normal times.

"It's so hard not just to see what it's been like for the families, but how hard it's been on the staff," he said.